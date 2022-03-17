India urges Beijing to allow students to resume studies

MEA asks Beijing to adopt 'congenial stance' for return of Indian students

Stating that China has not responded to India's requests, MEA spokesperson said that the issue might come up in a meeting with China's foreign minister

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 17 2022, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2022, 21:25 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

Noting that India has been raising with China the plight of Indian students, studying in Chinese universities and unable to go back for physical classes, the external affairs ministry on Thursday urged Beijing to adopt a "congenial stance" in the matter as the continuation of these strict restrictions was putting the academic careers of thousands of students in jeopardy.

Replying to a separate query on whether Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi was visiting India later this month, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "I have a very short answer on this. I don't have any information to share on this at this moment."

People familiar with the matter on Wednesday said that a visit to India by Wang later this month could be on the cards but there is no finality on it yet. It is learnt that the proposal for the visit came from the Chinese side and Wang also intends to travel to Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh as part of a four-nation tour.

On Indian students studying in China unable to return to that country, Bagchi said India has taken up the issue with Beijing. "We have highlighted the plight of the students and how the continuation of these stringent restrictions was putting the academic careers of thousands of students in jeopardy," he said.

Also Read — Chinese foreign minister may visit India in March

Bagchi also referred to the statements made by the Chinese foreign ministry on February 8 and March 14 on the issue.

He also referred to a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on February 8 that China is looking into the matter in a coordinated manner and that arrangements for allowing foreign students to return to China are being examined.

"But let me clarify that till date, the Chinese side has not given any categorical response about the return of Indian students. We will continue to urge the Chinese side to adopt a congenial stance in the interest of our students and that they facilitate an early return to China so that our students can pursue their studies," Bagchi said.

He said the issue was also taken up with Wang by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting in Dushanbe in September last.

The two foreign ministers had held talks in the Tajik capital city on the sidelines of a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India
China
India News
India-China
India-China ties

Related videos

What's Brewing

In some corners, the war in Ukraine seems justified

In some corners, the war in Ukraine seems justified

Assamese start-up launches tea named after Zelenskyy

Assamese start-up launches tea named after Zelenskyy

Gujarat to introduce Gita in schools for class 6-12

Gujarat to introduce Gita in schools for class 6-12

Using pillows against bombs, old Ukrainians stay put

Using pillows against bombs, old Ukrainians stay put

In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World

In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World

Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021

Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021

'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama

'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama

Reminiscing those hostel days

Reminiscing those hostel days

 