Mechanism for women's entry into NDA to be released by May 2022, Defence Ministry tells SC

The Union government has told the Supreme Court it proposed to put in place all necessary mechanisms and infrastructure by May, next year to allow entry of women in three defence services in the existing streams through the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA).

In an affidavit, the Defence Ministry said: "A study group has been constituted by the defence services, comprising of experts to expeditiously formulate the comprehensive curriculum for women cadets at NDA and a Board of Officers has been convened to give a holistic and futuristic proposal for training of women cadets at NDA incorporating all relevant aspects".

While the education curriculum is well set, the remaining aspects of the training are required to be formulated separately for women candidates, it added.

"Case in point is curriculum and parameters, inter-alia, outdoor training, viz, drill, equitation, swimming, games, sports etc, shall have to be formulated. Hence, the issue needs detailed analysis, including expert inputs to maintain operational readiness," the affidavit stated

The number of women candidates to be inducted per course and per term would also have to be assessed and decided.

"Determination of cadre strength in the existing arms and services would depend upon, inter-alia, the cadre ratio, capability of specific service academy to absorb the intake, the desired cadre structure and its downstream effect," it said

The government's response was filed in a PIL by advocate Kush Kalra, seeking NDA to open its doors for women aspiring to join the Armed Forces

With regard to infrastructure to accommodate women cadets, the Centre said assuming the process of UPSC notification to induct women cadets were to commence early next year, various preparatory actions have been envisaged for the implementation plan.

The number of cabins for women cadets would have to be increased along with reconstruction of existing bathroom cubicles to maintain privacy. "Additional administrative and miscellaneous in terms of gender-specific kitting, ancillary requirement etc, shall also have to be worked out and executed simultaneously," the affidavit said

The entrance exams for the NDA are held twice a year. The government proposed to have the necessary mechanism in place by May 2022.

On September 8, the Centre informed the top court that it has taken a decision to allow women into NDA. On August 18, the court had passed an interim order allowing women to take up the NDA examination.

