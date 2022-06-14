Media can criticise, but has equal duty to report positive news: PM

The media has the right to criticize but it also has an equally important responsibility to bring positive news to the fore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. He was addressing an event commemorating the bicentenary of Gujarati daily ‘Mumbai Samachar’, the oldest running newspaper in Asia.

“The work of newspapers and media is to deliver news and educate the public; if there are some shortcomings in society and (the) government, then it is their responsibility to bring them to the fore. As much as the media has the right to criticise, it also has an equally important responsibility to bring positive news to the fore,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the way journalists worked like 'karmayogis', in the interest of the nation during the pandemic over the past two years, would be remembered forever.

He said that the Indian media’s positive contribution helped a lot in dealing with the country’s biggest crisis in 100 years. He also lauded the media's role in promoting initiatives such as digital payment and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

According to the PM, this was a country of a rich tradition that has been carried forward through debates and discussions. “For thousands of years, we have conducted healthy debate, healthy criticism and right reasoning as a part of the social system. We have open and healthy discussions on very difficult social topics. This has been the practice of India, which we have to strengthen,” he said.

The Prime Minister recalled that when the city became Bombay, under the influence of foreigners, even then Mumbai Samachar did not leave its local connect and connection with its roots. “It was a common Mumbaikar's newspaper. Then, and now, it is ‘Mumbai Samachar’,” he said.

He called Mumbai Samachar a heritage, and not just a newspaper. “Mumbai Samachar is the philosophy and expression of India,” he said.

He said in Mumbai Samachar Indians can get a glimpse of how India has stood firm despite every storm.

Praising the legacy of Mumbai Samachar, Modi said that the daily started at a time when it was not easy to get a newspaper in an Indian language such as Gujarati. “Mumbai Samachar expanded linguistic journalism in that era,” he said.

He also praised the 200-year-old newspaper for giving voice to the freedom movement and then also brought the 75 years of Independent India to readers of all ages. According to him, even though the medium was Gujarati, the concern was definitely national.

The Prime Minister mentioned that even Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel used to quote Mumbai Samachar and noted the happy coincidence of this anniversary falling in the 75th year of India’s independence.

“Therefore, on this occasion of today, we are not only celebrating the high standards of journalism of India and journalism related to the concern of patriotism, but this event is also adding to Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,” he said