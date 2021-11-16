Media must avoid sensationalism: Venkaiah Naidu on National Press Day

Media must avoid sensationalism: Naidu to mediapersons

He urged them to always uphold the cardinal principles of journalism and avoid sensationalism

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI File Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday greeted media professionals on National Press Day and urged them to always uphold the cardinal principles of journalism and avoid sensationalism.

"My greetings to all the media professionals on National Press Day.The role of media in providing accurate, authentic and unbiased news and information assumes huge importance in the present times of fake news," he said on Twitter.

"Media must always uphold cardinal principles of journalism and avoid sensationalism. An informed and vigilant citizenry is vital to strengthen democracy and dispassionate dissemination of news is all the more important in this context," he added.

