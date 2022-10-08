Media report claiming shortage of pneumococcal vaccines 'ill-informed', says Union health ministry

The Union health ministry on Saturday said a recent media report claiming there is a shortage of pneumococcal vaccines in the country is "ill-informed" and over 70.18 lakh doses are available with states and union territories.

The report, which quoted health officials including Maharashtra's State Immunisation Officer, stated that a tendering delay has led to the disruption in pneumococcal vaccination schedules of tens of thousands of children across the country for over a month.

"The news report is ill-informed and provides erroneous information," the ministry said in a statement.

"As per data available till October 7, 2022, sufficient doses of PCV vaccine are available. A total of 70,18,817 (70.18 lakh) doses of PCV (pneumococcal conjugate vaccine) are available with all States and UTs. This includes 3,01,794 (3.01 lakh) doses of PCV with Maharashtra," it said.

According to Health Management Information System data, a total of 3,27,67,028 (3.27 crore) PCV doses were supplied to all states and union territories by the government between January and September this year, the ministry said.

This includes 18,80,722 (18.80 lakh) doses of PCV utilised in Maharashtra, it added.

The supplies against procurement of PCV for 2022-23 have also commenced to the states and UTs, it added.

Pneumonia is one of the major causes of child mortality.

PCV was introduced by the government of India in 2017 in a phased manner across the most affected five states viz. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Thereafter, PCV has been expanded throughout the country under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP).

PCV is now an integral part of the UIP and is available free of cost to the entire birth cohort of 27.1 million. It is administered in a three-dose schedule -- 6 weeks, 14 weeks and booster at 9-12 months