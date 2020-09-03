Media reports attributed to CBI not based on facts

The news reports related to the case involving the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is not based on facts, the CBI said.

The CBI statement comes hours after the Bombay High Court order asking media to exercise restraint.

"The CBI is conducting an investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in a systematic and professional way," the CBI said in a statement.

It said that "certain media reports" attributed to CBI investigation are speculative and not based on facts.

"It is reiterated that as a matter of policy, CBI does not share details of an ongoing investigation," it said.

"CBI spokesperson or any team member has not shared any details of the investigation with media. The details being reported and attributed to CBI are not credible," the statement added.

It is requested that media may please confirm details from CBI Spokesperson before quoting CBI, the statement added.