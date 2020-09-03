Media reports on Sushant's death probe speculative: CBI

Media reports on Sushant Singh Rajput death probe speculative: CBI

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Sep 03 2020, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 22:58 ist

The CBI has termed media reports attributed to it on its probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput as "speculative and not based on facts", in the first official statement from the agency on the case on Thursday.

In the statement issued late evening, the CBI said it is conducting an investigation into Rajput's death in a systematic and professional way.

"Certain media reports attributed to CBI investigation are speculative and not based on facts. It is reiterated that as a matter of policy, CBI does not share details of an ongoing investigation," the agency said.

"CBI spokesperson or any team member has not shared any details of the investigation with media. The details being reported and attributed to CBI are not credible," it said.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

The CBI had filed an FIR taking over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father KK Singh in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family. 

Singh in his complaint to Bihar Police had alleged that Chakraborty along with her family members had misappropriated Rajput's wealth, which was denied by Chakraborty in TV interviews.

The CBI Director has handed over the probe to the special investigation branch which is camping in Mumbai and has recorded statements of Chakraborty and her family members, met police and visited the crime scene.

