Medical staff at Mumbai hospital protest over PPE quality

Medical staff including nurses and paramedical employees at a municipal hospital staff in Mumbai staged a protest on Wednesday against the 'poor quality' of personal protection equipment (PPE) given to them.

Employees of the KB Bhabha Municipal General Hospital in suburban Bandra gathered outside the hospital and staged a protest after a woman undergoing treatment there died due to COVID-19 infection, an employee said.

The hospital staffers are demanding that they be quarantined as there is a serious risk of the spread of COVID-19 in the facility.

Two private hospitals in Mumbai have been sealed after some medical staff members there tested coronavirus positive.