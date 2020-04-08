Medical staff at hospital protest over PPE quality

Medical staff at Mumbai hospital protest over PPE quality

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 08 2020, 13:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 13:13 ist

Medical staff including nurses and paramedical employees at a municipal hospital staff in Mumbai staged a protest on Wednesday against the 'poor quality' of personal protection equipment (PPE) given to them.

Employees of the KB Bhabha Municipal General Hospital in suburban Bandra gathered outside the hospital and staged a protest after a woman undergoing treatment there died due to COVID-19 infection, an employee said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click  here

The hospital staffers are demanding that they be quarantined as there is a serious risk of the spread of COVID-19 in the facility.

Two private hospitals in Mumbai have been sealed after some medical staff members there tested coronavirus positive.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
Protests
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

India can’t count on banks to lead coronavirus recovery

India can’t count on banks to lead coronavirus recovery

Did govt buckle under Trump’s threat?

Did govt buckle under Trump’s threat?

COVID-19: Next three days crucial, say researchers

COVID-19: Next three days crucial, say researchers

 