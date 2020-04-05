Medical team sent to Kasargod to deal with COVID-19 situation

TIn order to strengthen the COVID-19 care in Kasargod district, which has the highest number of coronavirus-infected in Kerala, a 26 member medical team from Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital has been deputed to Kasargod.

With the number of COVID-19 patients in the district reaching 123 and 195 hosptialised with symptoms and over 10,000 under home observation, the district with poor medical infrastructure is struggling to face the situation.

Hence a medical team comprising senior doctors was deputed from Thiruvananthapuram where the number of COVID infected is only 9.

The Kerala government has initiated steps on a war footing to make the administrative block of the upcoming medical college hospital at Kasargod a COVID-19 hospital with 200 isolation beds and 20 intensive care beds.

The medical team from Thiruvananthapuram would be initiating treatment at the hospital. The Central University campus in Kasargod is also being converted as a COVID-19 care facility.

At present, the COVID patients in the district are kept at the government hospitals there which have limited facilities and infrastructure.