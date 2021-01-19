Medicine guild urges Bharat Biotech, govt to withdraw Covaxin for time being

The federation of professional medical organisations in India, the Organised Medicine Academic Guild (OMAG), on Tuesday, urged the Centre and Bharat Biotech to withdraw Covaxin for the time being in the wake of the advisory over the vaccine.

“Over 75% of those offered priority Covid-19 vaccines will be ineligible. In such a situation, we request Bharat Biotech to voluntarily withdraw Covaxin for the time being and bring it back when the air is cleared, possibly after Phase III trial results are out. If not the government should change the terms of its clearance and withdraw it immediately,” the OMAG said in a press statement.

The OMAG is willing to offer its consultancy services without any charges to anyone who seeks it, said OMAG president Dr S Natarajan, secretary general Dr Ishwar Gilada and president-elect Dr Suneela Garg.

“While partnering with the government in this national medical festivity, OMAG tried to assuage and comfort the medical community that both Covishield and Covaxin are safe. But the shocking incidents of relatively large-scale Adverse Drug Reactions (ADR) are akin to damaging fire-crackers in this festivity,” said Dr Gilada.

OMAG also sought to seek clarifications from Bharat Biotech.

“In the meanwhile, Bharat Biotech should consult experts and issue proper clarifications on what the allergies mean, which allergies and whether all allergies -- mild, moderate and severe -- are covered, as patients of Bronchial Asthma are also part of the negative list,” it said.

“Those on blood thinners is not a clear classification -- does it include those taking aspirin and lipid lowering agents or only those taking Warfarin or Heparin for certain heart or vascular ailments. By and large there should not be a problem in those on aspirin or lipid lowering agents like statins but it should be clear” Dr Gilada said.

“In the poor immunity category, they included HIV patients, without specifying those on regular course of Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) and who have their HIV viral loads undetectable, as they are as good as non-HIV people,” Dr Gilada pointed out.