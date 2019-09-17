Meet Gourav Vallabh, the trending star of Congress

Recently, a viral video of BJP'S voracious orator Sambit Patra being ripped apart by Congress newbie Gourav Vallabh in a national Hindi news channel caught the attention of the nation including the Congress secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In a face-off with Patra, Gourav caught the former off-guard with a relevant question to Patra's statement of making India $5 trillion economy when he was discussing the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s 100 days in power. Not a theory or some analysis, Vallabh just wanted the star orator to answer how many zeroes are present in a trillion.

Surprisingly, Sambit Patra was not able to come up with the right answer, instead, he dragged Rahul Gandhi to this conversation, and exclaimed that this question should be asked to Gandhi.

In an attempt to change the situation, the anchor asked Gourav about the same, to which, he answered effortlessly and also clarified the number of zeroes present in a billion, and a million too.

Gourav Vallav, a professor at the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) in Jamshedpur, is a Chartered Accountant who holds a PhD (UoR, India) along with his M.Com, LL.B degrees.

Even though the social media star is gaining a lot of fame of his latest jibe, this Congress spokesperson says he is not interested in fame or position, rather he chose this field to create awareness of liberal values.

