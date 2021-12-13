Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, this year's Miss Universe winner

Actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu made history on Monday as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 -- beating contestants from 80 countries -- 21 years after India last brought home the title.

Only two Indians before Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

“I am immensely grateful to the Almighty, my parents, and the Miss India Organization for guiding and supporting me throughout. Loads of love to everyone who prayed and wished the crown for me," Sandhu said.

"Bringing the glorious crown back after 21 years to India is a moment of greatest pride," she said.

The Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing her master's degree in public administration, was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020.

The 21-year-old, born into a Sikh family, started her journey in her teens. In 2017, she won Times Fresh Face while representing Chandigarh at the age of 17. She later won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 title. In 2017, she won Miss Chandigarh. She also claimed the title Miss Max Emerging Star India in 2018.

After winning two titles, Sandhu competed for Miss India 2019. She did not win the title but finished the race in the top 12. However, she had won Miss India Punjab in the same year. Sandhu has also worked in a few Punjabi films, including Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange. She has also stared in The Landers music video Tarthalli

Harnaaz, a fitness lover and a yoga enthusiast, has been vocal about mental health. In an earlier interview with the ETimes, she opened up about being bullied and going through a stage of mental health issues. The diva wants to normalise that 'It's okay to be not okay at times'. She believes in therapy sessions and support groups in which people share their experiences, and from that, 'we all learn from each other'.

"The stigma associated with mental health refrains the affected individuals to seek help from professionals, which in turn leads to more serious complications including suicidal tendencies. I realised that it is imperative to focus on mental health when I myself had to face adversities during the phase of my hospitalisation. I realized that mental health is intrinsically linked to physical health and that together, we can break the stigmas and help people realise the purpose of their existence to extract the best of their potential. I have been advocating about this issue in my circle of influence that distress and depression should not be a barrier to our growth, and letting go of it can lead us on the path towards our dreams," she had said.

Even in her winning answer for the Miss Universe pageant, the 21-year-old said, "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful."

"Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today," she said to a thundering applause

Harnaaz describes herself as a quick learner, versatile, compassionate, and confident girl, who always carries her passion with a headstrong attitude towards achieving her goals.

