Meeting held on setting up of Integrated Maritime Theatre Command

In a major milestone towards building jointness and enhancing organisational synergy among the three services, a high-level meeting was held in Mumbai for discussions on setting up of Integrated Maritime Theatre Command.

During the two-day meeting on Thursday and Friday, tri-services discussions on the modalities and structural framework for the creation of Integrated Theatre Commands for the Indian armed forces were held under the aegis of Western Naval Command.

“A total of nine Commanders-in-Chief from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Andaman & Nicobar Command, came together for a high-level meeting to discuss and deliberate on various aspects related to setting up of the Integrated Maritime Theatre Command,” a Defence Ministry spokesperson said.

The meeting was chaired by Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, who has been nominated to lead the study.

In addition to the Commanders-in-Chief, almost 50 senior officers from various Commands of the three Services as well as from Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff and Department of Military Affairs also attended the meeting and provided inputs towards laying a strong foundation for the Theatre Command.

