Meghalaya assistant professor and son of former CM dead as car catches fire

An assistant professor, a son of former Meghalaya chief minister E K Mawlong, was charred to death on Saturday when the car he was travelling in caught fire in Ri-Bhoi district of the state, police said.
Ferdinand Banshan Lyngdoh, an assistant professor at a college affiliated to the Imphal-based Central Agriculture University, is the brother of sitting Congress MLA George Lyngdoh. His body was found charred inside his vehicle at Umran, police said. His family confirmed the accident.
The vehicle was found by the roadside on the Shillong-Guwahati national highway. By the time the fire tenders arrived, it was completely gutted, a senior police officer of Ri-Bhoi district said. A probe has been launched to ascertain the reason behind the incident.
