Meghalaya proposes President’s “third retreat”

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have the “third retreat” of the President in the Northeast, preferably in Shillong, to drive home a message of inclusiveness.

During his meeting with Modi in New Delhi, Sangma said the third retreat in the Northeast would send a strong message towards the importance the region is accorded by the Centre.

“Currently, there are two Presidential Retreat in India--The Retreat Building in Shimla and the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad, which are indicative of the integrative role of the Office of the President of India in our country. These locations, one in North and another in South, symbolises the unity of our country and unity of our diverse cultures and people. The Chief Minister suggested the establishment of a Presidential Retreat in the Northeast, preferably in Shillong, which is the historical capital of Northeast India,” said an official statement issued by Sangma’s office.

Every year, President of India spends two weeks in Shimla during the summer and another two weeks in Hyderabad in winter. The President’s office is shifted to the two places during the retreat.

Located on the hilltop of the Mashobra, the Retreat Building was taken over during 1895 by the Viceroy. The architectural pattern and the natural beauty of the place have made The Retreat a tourist attraction.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam situated at Bolarum in Hyderabad was taken over from the Nizam of Hyderabad after India attained independence and handed it over to the President's Secretariat. Constructed during 1860, this building has 11 rooms in 90 acres of land.

Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya is a hill station with cool weather all through the year and is a tourist centre now.

Sister state

Sangma also shared an idea of having “sister-state” concept, wherein two states will collaborate for exchange of culture, business and relationship. “Meghalaya and Maharashtra can have a close association in the field of Bollywood, music, cultural exchange programme. The two states can also have collaboration for research, entrepreneurship and explore the potential of organic products from Meghalaya to Mumbai, where demand for organic food items is very high,” he said.