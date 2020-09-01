Meghalaya reports 65 new Covid-19 cases; tally at 2,433

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • Sep 01 2020, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 16:24 ist
Seventy-three other patients were cured of the disease, taking the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the state to 1,235. Credit: AFP Photo

Sixty-five more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Meghalaya on Tuesday, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 2,433, a Health Department official said.

Two elderly persons, who tested positive for Covid-19 have also died due to comorbidity issues, pushing the coronavirus death toll to 12 in the state, he said.

Of the 65 new cases, 52 were reported from East Khasi Hills district, 5 cases from West Garo Hills, 4 cases from East Garo Hills and 2 cases each from South Garo Hills and Ribhoi district, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Seventy-three other patients were cured of the disease, taking the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the state to 1,235, War said.

Meghalaya currently has 1,186 active Covid-19 cases, he said.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases at 839 of which 209 are armed forces personnel, War said.

Over 84,000 samples have been tested till date for Covid-19, he added. 

