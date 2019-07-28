Meghalaya Speaker dies in Delhi hospital

Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly and former Chief Minister Donkupar Roy died on Sunday afternoon in a private hospital in New Delhi, where he was airlifted on July 18. He was 64.

Roy was suffering from diabetes and had stomach-related complications, officials said.

Roy, who was also president of United Democratic Party (UDP), an ally of the National People's Party-led coalition government in Meghalaya, was elected Speaker in March last year. Roy was the chief minister between 2008 and 2009. Since 1988, he was elected MLA from Shella constituency for the seventh time in 2008.

"Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Donkupar Roy. We have lost a leader, a mentor, who had dedicated his life for the services of the people," Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy also condoled the death of Roy.

"In his sudden demise, we have lost a leader - rare and simple, down to earth and steadfast in his commitment and dedication to serve the state and the people as a whole and left a great vacuum in the state’s and region’s socio-political spectrum," said leader of the Opposition and former Meghalaya chief minister and senior Congress leader Mukul Sangma.

Roy's body will be brought back to Shillong tomorrow for the last rites, officials said.