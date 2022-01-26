Meghalaya tableau honours contribution of women-led cooperative societies, self-help groups

Meghalaya's tableau showcased bamboo and cane handicrafts as well as Lakadong turmeric to honour women-led cooperative societies and self-help groups which revived the popularity and demand of these products with their relentless efforts.

While the front part of the tableau depicting a woman weaving a bamboo basket and several bamboo and cane products of Meghalaya, the rear portion of the tableau depicted the traditional farming and processing of Lakadong turmeric.

The north eastern state is renowned for its cane and bamboo craftswomen. However, there was a time when the demand for Meghalaya's cane and bamboo products had declined, and almost led to the demise of the craft due to the availability of cheaper mass-produced plastic alternatives.

Determined to revive the craft, women across several villages in Meghalaya came together to form cooperative societies and self-help groups for the revival of the cane and bamboo products.

Women-led cooperative societies and self-help groups today cater to the demand for these products from across the globe. This has not just increased the income levels of artisans in the state, but also revived a craft that was once almost lost.

The Lakadong turmeric, renowned for its high curcumin content, also attained its global fame due to the efforts of the cooperative societies and self-help groups, promoted by enterprising women of Jaintia Hills region of Meghalaya.

Lakadong turmeric has a high curcumin content ranging from 7-12 per cent, a combined outcome of a cultivar selectively bred by the villagers and the tender care given to each crop by its farmer.

The state's tableau depicted the entire value-chain which is driven by women-led cooperative societies and self-help groups.

For Meghalaya, this year's Republic Day was not just an occasion to celebrate 75 years of the country's Independence, but also 50 years of its statehood.

