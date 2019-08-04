Mehbooba invites separatists to all-party meeting

Amid rising tension in the Valley, regional PDP president and former chief minister of J&K Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday invited separatist and religious leaders to join the meeting of all parties at her residence “for a unanimous consensus and a united response to the prevailing situation.”

“Political parties had decided to hold a meeting over the prevailing situation at a local hotel, but the police have issued an advisory asking them not to let hold any meetings,” she told reporters, here.

“We had made an effort to tell the people of this country and government what the consequences could be if they toy with Articles 35A and 370. So, we're holding a meeting at 6 pm today at my residence and I urge separatists and ulema (religious heads) to join the meet for forging unity at this juncture by rising above the political ideologies,” Mehbooba added.

The PDP chief said they got no assurance from the Centre so far. “They (Center) are not bothered to even say everything will be alright,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Mehbooba’s arch-rival and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah presided over his party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting at party headquarters in Srinagar.