Mehbooba Mufti seeks impartial probe into Hokersar encounter

Amid raging controversy over the recent killing of three ‘militants, regional PDP president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti Friday urged lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha to initiate an impartial probe into the Hokersar gunfight.

Three youths two aged 22 and one a 17-year-old from south Kashmir were killed inside a house by the security forces in the Hokersar area on the outskirts of Srinagar city on December 30. While police and army claim they were militants, relatives claim they were students.

Also Read | 2 of 3 youths killed in encounter were 'radically inclined' and LeT overground workers: J&K Police

In a letter to the LG, a copy of which lies with the DH, Mehbooba said that justice can be only served when an impartial and swift investigation is done in the case. She also demanded that the families should get a chance to perform the last rites of the slain men as per their wishes.

The slain trio was buried in a far off Sonmarg area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. Since last April the bodies of local militants are not handed over to their families and instead buried at far-off places like Sonamarg to avoid any law and order issues during the funerals.

“Three boys, the youngest being all of 17 years old, were killed, in what the family has alleged to be staged gunfight. The encounter has come close on the heels of an enquiry report that held an army captain guilty and responsible for the fake encounter at Amshipora (in) Shopian. Again, the three victims now established as innocent through an investigation were killed and dubbed as militants,” Mehbooba said in her letter.

“You and I may not agree on most political matters that concern J&K but I am certain we agree that such incidents bring disrepute to the armed forces and are a grave violation of human rights," she said.

Meanwhile, J&K police Friday claimed that technical verification of the slain trio has revealed that two among them were radically inclined and were over ground workers (OGWs) of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit.

The police categorise “anybody who supports the militants” as an OGW. A person providing a safe house, passage, information, or acting as a messenger for militants automatically comes under the radar of the police as an OGW.

In a statement, a police spokesman said, “In so far as claims of the parents that Aijaz Maqbool Ganai went to the University to fill up the form is concerned, the same was verified and cross-checked through the modern techniques including records of the telecom department. Contrary to the claims, the verified digital evidence revealed and corroborated that (slain) Aijaz and Ather had gone to Hyderpora (Srinagar) and from there to the place of occurrence only.”

He said that similarly, slain Zubair had gone first to Pulwama, then Anantnag, then Shopian to Pulwama and finally came to place of the encounter.

“Background check also reveals that Aijaz and Ather Mustaq, both OGWs, variously provided logistic support to terrorists. Antecedents and verifications too show that both were radically inclined and had aided the LeT (now so-called TRF) militant outfits,” the statement said.

“Nevertheless police are investigating the case from all possible angles,” the statement added.