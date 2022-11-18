Mehrauli killing: Narco test of accused within 5 days

Mehrauli killing: Court directs police to complete Poonawala's narco in 5 days, not use 3rd degree

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shradha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 18 2022, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 19:43 ist
Aftab Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. Credit: PTI Photo

A Delhi court has directed the city police to complete the narco analytic test of Mehrauli killing accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala within five days, while making it clear that it cannot use any third degree measure on him.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore directed the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, to allow the investigating officer (IO) for conducting the narco analytic test of the accused within five days.

Explained | What is a narco test?

"The IO is further directed not to use any third degree measures. MLC be prepared as per rules," the judge said in the order, a copy of which was accessed on Friday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shradha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Police said the couple used to have frequent arguments over financial issues and it is suspected that there was also a fight between them that resulted in Poonawala killing 27-year-old Walkar on the evening of May 18. 

Narco test
Delhi
Mehrauli murder case
Aftab Poonawala
Crime
India News

