Mehrauli murder accused Aftab Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

Aftab Poonawala's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Poonawala was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla in the court lock up

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 10 2023, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 12:35 ist
Aaftab Poonawala. Credit: PTI Photo

A court here on Tuesday extended for 14 days the judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner and dismembering her body.

Poonawala was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla in the court lock up.

Also Read — Mehrauli Murder: Aftab Poonawala's advocate seeks release of his debit, credit card

The court extended his judicial custody for 14 days and directed the prison authorities to provide him with warm clothes.

Earlier on December 6, the court had extended Poonawala's judicial custody by four days.

Mehrauli murder case
Delhi
India News

