Mehrauli murder case: Poonawala withdraws bail plea

Mehrauli murder case accused Aftab Poonawala withdraws bail plea

Poonawala's private advocate M S Khan informed the court that the bail application was moved because of 'miscommunication' between him and the accused

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 22 2022, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 11:47 ist
Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Walkar's body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks. Credit: PTI Photo

Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces, withdrew his bail plea on Thursday.

Poonawala appeared before the court through video-conferencing and said he wished to withdraw the bail application which was filed before the court on December 15.

Poonawala's private advocate M S Khan informed the court that the bail application was moved because of "miscommunication" between him and the accused.

"Bail petition dismissed as withdrawn and not pressed," Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari said. 

Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Walkar's body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

His judicial custody was extended by 14 days on December 9. 

Aftab Poonawala
Mehrauli murder case
Delhi
bail plea
India News

