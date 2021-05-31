Mehul Choksi admitted to hospital; tests Covid negative

  May 31 2021, 10:16 ist
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi was admitted to a hospital in Dominica following a health complaint, according to a Times of India report. 

The 63-year-old had tested negative for Covid-19. However, there was no information on the health concern.

Also read: Mehul Choksi may have taken girlfriend to Dominica for dinner: Antiguan PM

Choksi was admitted to Dominica China Friendship Hospital in Roseau after he was taken out of the police custody, the report said 

 

 

 

