Mehul Choksi admitted to hospital; tests Covid negative

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi was admitted to a hospital in Dominica following a health complaint, according to a Times of India report.
The 63-year-old had tested negative for Covid-19. However, there was no information on the health concern.
Also read: Mehul Choksi may have taken girlfriend to Dominica for dinner: Antiguan PM
Choksi was admitted to Dominica China Friendship Hospital in Roseau after he was taken out of the police custody, the report said
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe