Mehul Choksi’s Mumbai house entrance filled with notices since 2019

While fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi is in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dominica, his Mumbai home’s entrance wall is filled with countless notices issued by banks, courts and enforcement agencies since he fled India in 2019.

Mehul Choksi and his nephew, Nirav Modi, were booked by CBI in two cases related to the PNB scam. The duo is wanted by the Indian government for allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National bank.

To avoid extradition to India, the diamantaire took Antigua citizenship and has been staying there. Since then, the notices dated 2019-2020 at his Mumbai house’s entrance from authorities, banks, and court were evidence of the string of allegations against him, ANI reported.

ANI shared the photos of Choksi’s Mumbai house and tweeted, “Maharashtra: Several notices from various banks, courts, and enforcement agencies pasted on the entrance to the residence of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, in Mumbai. The notices date from 2019 to 2021.”

Mehul Choksi was arrested from a beach in Roseau on May 26, 2021, three days after he was reported missing from Antigua and Barbuda. He was charged with illegally entering the country. The Dominican court has blocked his repatriation from Dominica to Antigua.

According to the CBI, Choksi was fighting two cases related to his citizenship and extradition to India.

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne announced in a radio show that India has sent a private jet to Dominica with documents related to the deportation of Choksi.

Meanwhile, the first photos of Mehul Choksi detained in Dominica were released by media outlet Antigua Newsroom earlier this morning.