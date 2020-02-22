Melania likely to attend 'Happiness Class' in Delhi school

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government's experiments in the field of education will be in sharp focus next week when US first lady Melania Trump visits a state-run school to experience the “happiness class” next week.

Melania's itinerary in the national capital includes a visit to a government school to attend a “happiness class”, a key component of the education reforms carried out by the AAP government in the previous term, which is considered to have contributed to its stunning victory earlier this month.

The name of the school the US first lady is expected to visit has not been disclosed for security reasons, but a couple of schools in South Delhi have been spruced up with a fresh coat of paint and sprightly exteriors.

“I am happy that Delhi govt schools are showing a path to the world. And the world is curious to know what we are doing in Happiness Class,” Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said here.

The curriculum for the Happiness class – from Nursery to Class VIII – includes meditation, street plays, basic obedience, and other outdoor activities, but has no written exams.

Sisodia said the happiness class is helpful in keeping children’s mind focused in work, living harmoniously with family amd society, but most importantly developing a holistic outlook and perspective on life.

The Trumps will be on a 36-hour visit to India from Monday beginning from Ahmedabad where they will be accorded a public reception. After a three-hour trip to Ahmedabad, the Trumps are expected to have a whistle-stop tour of Taj Mahal in Agra and reach the national capital late evening.

On Tuesday, while the US President will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House, Melania will visit a school, a first such instance by a US first lady.