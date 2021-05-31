Men bury father’s body using excavator in viral clip

A video clip in which three men can be seen burying a body wrapped in a plastic sheet with the help of an excavator went viral on social media.

It was later found that the clip was captured in Parsa Shukl village in Sant Kabir Nagar district and three men were burying the body of their deceased father along with some packets and sheets, police said.

Village head Triyoganand Gautam said, “We offered help to perform last rites of the man but his sons didn’t accept it." The 60-year-old died of Covid about a week ago, said Gautam.

His sons said they were not sure of the Covid-19 protocol so they buried the body with a JCB machine to prevent others from getting affected. On Sunday, two men were arrested after they were caught on tape rolling down a coronavirus patient's body from over a bridge into the Rapti river in the Balrampur district in the state.

Earlier in the month, several bodies were seen floating in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers in the state, triggering apprehensions that these were of Covid-19 patients.

On Sunday morning, six bodies of suspected Covid-19 victims were found floating in the Ganga in Fatehpur.