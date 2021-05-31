Men bury father’s body using excavator in viral clip

Men bury father’s body using excavator in viral clip

They were not sure of the Covid-19 protocol so they buried the body with a JCB machine to prevent others from getting affected

PTI
PTI,
  • May 31 2021, 23:05 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 23:05 ist
Screengrab of the viral video. Credit: Twitter/@farhazkhanAIMIM

A video clip in which three men can be seen burying a body wrapped in a plastic sheet with the help of an excavator went viral on social media.

It was later found that the clip was captured in Parsa Shukl village in Sant Kabir Nagar district and three men were burying the body of their deceased father along with some packets and sheets, police said.

Village head Triyoganand Gautam said, “We offered help to perform last rites of the man but his sons didn’t accept it." The 60-year-old died of Covid about a week ago, said Gautam.

Also read — Two men caught on tape throwing Covid-19 victim's body into river in Uttar Pradesh; booked by police

His sons said they were not sure of the Covid-19 protocol so they buried the body with a JCB machine to prevent others from getting affected. On Sunday, two men were arrested after they were caught on tape rolling down a coronavirus patient's body from over a bridge into the Rapti river in the Balrampur district in the state.

Earlier in the month, several bodies were seen floating in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers in the state, triggering apprehensions that these were of Covid-19 patients.

On Sunday morning, six bodies of suspected Covid-19 victims were found floating in the Ganga in Fatehpur. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110

India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110

Chinese climber 1st blind Asian to scale Mt Everest

Chinese climber 1st blind Asian to scale Mt Everest

When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?

When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?

Covid-19 fungal infections | What is aspergillosis?

Covid-19 fungal infections | What is aspergillosis?

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become superfood

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become superfood

 