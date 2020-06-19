Mentally challenged man beaten to death

A mentally challenged man was beaten to death by villagers after he allegedly injured a seven-year-old boy with a sickle at a village in the district, police said on Friday.

The man has been identified as Israr, a resident of Imaliya village in the district.

Villagers of Dehra, where the seven-year-old boy lived, suspected him to be a thief, following which they beat him with sticks, Superintendent of Police (city) Vineet Bhatnagar said.

On getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and took Israr to the district hospital where he died in the night.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SP said.