Merchants need to digitise their business models: Irani

Merchants need to modernise, digitise their business models: Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani made the remarks while launching CAIT India Knowledge Mission in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 05 2022, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 14:45 ist
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. Credit: PTI Photo

There is a need for the traders and merchants to modernise and digitise their business models, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Monday.

"In the constantly changing business scenario, the merchants of our country need to transform, digitise and modernise their business models," Irani, who is also the Minister of Minority Affairs, said.

Also Read | Lekhpal fails to recognise Smriti Irani, faces probe

The Minister of Women and Child Development made the remarks while launching CAIT India Knowledge Mission in the national capital, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a statement.

The initiative will educate and assist the traders across the country to adopt new and modern technologies to their businesses. CAIT will organise both offline and online workshops across the country as part of the programme.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said "in the last few years foreign e-commerce companies and big corporate companies are trying to take on the retail business." The mission has been launched to teach the traders and merchants the needs and benefits of digitisation.

They will be guided with the use of digital payments in the businesses, changes to be made in the stock, customers' demand for types of products among others, he said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Smriti Irani
India News
CAIT
traders
merchants

What's Brewing

Waterlogging, traffic snarls put B'luru at a standstill

Waterlogging, traffic snarls put B'luru at a standstill

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Go motorless to ease Bengaluru traffic

Go motorless to ease Bengaluru traffic

DH Toon | 'When' did India surpass UK?

DH Toon | 'When' did India surpass UK?

 