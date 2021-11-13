Merck's Covid-19 pill may cost Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 in India

Merck's oral Covid-19 viral pill which could be launched in India sometime in the coming weeks, may be priced at Rs 500- Rs 1,000, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The anti-viral pill called molnupriravir, was first approved in UK. Its trials have shown that it halts the progression of severe Covid, if taken in the early stages.

Also Read | Merck anti-viral Covid-19 pill to get EUA in India soon: Report

The usage recommended by UK states that the drug should be taken right after testing positive for Covid-19 and within five-days after the onset of symptoms.

Speaking to the publication, officials in the department of science and technology said that they expect the drug to be priced at Rs 25-Rs 50 per tablet and that a patient would have to take 15 to 20 tablets for a five-day treatment course.

DH Deciphers | Covid pills: Do they work? When will India get them?

"Sun Pharma, one of the companies licensed to make the drug in India, on Thursday said that the firm will launch it under the name Molxvir at an 'economical price,'" the report stated.

Check out DH's latest videos: