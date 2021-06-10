Merils gets ICMR nod for indigenous Covid self-test kit

Meril receives nod from ICMR for its indigenous Covid-19 self-test kit

The test delivers results swiftly, providing accurate results in 15 minutes

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 10 2021, 18:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 18:05 ist
Representative image: AFP File Photo

Medtech firm Meril on Thursday said it has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for its self-use rapid antigen test kit for Covid-19.

The company's indigenous home-use rapid antigen test kits 'CoviFind' will expand access to Covid-19 testing, while also helping the nation meet the demand for increased and frequent screening to curb the spread of the pandemic, Meril said in a statement.

The test delivers results swiftly, providing accurate results in 15 minutes, it added.

"By making reliable rapid antigen testing available to all through a convenient format, Meril's CoviFind test will facilitate early detection, isolation, treatment and contact tracing," Meril Senior Vice-President (Corporate Strategy) Sanjeev Bhatt said.

The test kit is equipped with testing materials including a test device, one sterile nasal swab and a pre-filled buffer tube with a cap and is priced at Rs 250 as an affordable single-pack, the company said.

The test kits will be available in two weeks at retail pharmacies, e-pharmacies and through e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, it added.

Meril said it has also supplied a large number of tests across its Covid-19 diagnostics offerings across India, which include a multiplex RT-PCR test, Kavach antibody tests in partnership with ICMR.

Check out DH latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Covid-19
ICMR

Related videos

What's Brewing

Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world

Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan

Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan

Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars

Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars

A Supernova called Dingko

A Supernova called Dingko

 