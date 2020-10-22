MeToo: MJ Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani sent to same judge

MeToo: MJ Akbar's case against Priya sent to same judge

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 22 2020, 19:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2020, 19:46 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Reuters

A criminal defamation complaint, filed by former union minister M J Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani, was on Thursday sent back to the judge who was hearing the matter.

An Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) trying the case had earlier this month sent the matter to Principal District and Sessions Judge seeking transfer of the matter to another court on the ground that his court was designated to hear cases filed against lawmakers.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Sujata Kohli, however, sent the matter back to the ACMM. 

MeToo campaign
M J Akbar
Priya Ramani

