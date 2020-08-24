Metro train services may resume from September 1, reopening of school unlikely: Officials

Metro train services are likely to be allowed in the 'Unlock 4' phase beginning September 1, but schools and colleges are unlikely to reopen anytime soon, officials said on Monday.

Bars, which are so far not allowed to reopen, may be permitted to sale liquor over the counter for take away.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Metro rail services may be allowed from September 1 when the 'Unlock 4' phase in the graded reopening from the coronavirus-induced lockdown will begin, but there will be no reopening of schools and colleges immediately, an official said.

Metro services were suspended in late March to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 31 lakh people in the country so far.