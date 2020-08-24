Metro train services may resume from September 1, reopening of school unlikely: Officials

'Metro train services may resume from September 1'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 24 2020, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2020, 18:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Metro train services are likely to be allowed in the 'Unlock 4' phase beginning September 1, but schools and colleges are unlikely to reopen anytime soon, officials said on Monday.

Bars, which are so far not allowed to reopen, may be permitted to sale liquor over the counter for take away.

Metro services were suspended in late March to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 31 lakh people in the country so far.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Unlock
Metro rail

