MHA allows Aadhaar authentication for prison inmates

The Centre has authorised state governments to carry out Aadhaar authentication of prison inmates on a voluntary basis so that they will be able to get health care, skilling, vocational training, interview with relatives and legal aid, among other services.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the decision has been taken after it was authorised under Rule 5 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, for the targeted delivery of financial and other subsidies, benefits and services.

The Aadhaar authentication will be carried out on the prison inmates on a voluntary basis using Yes/No authentication facility for delivery of various benefits or facilities to which they are entitled, such as correctional reform measures, health, skilling, vocational training, interview with relatives, legal aid, etc, the notification said.

The notification explains that almost 99 per cent of the population across the country are covered under Aadhaar rules, and there is a need to include prison inmates in the list. “It will be of immense utility to link the inmates of correctional homes toAadhaar as this will not only help in efficient handling of prisoners but will also ensure that the facility does not get misused and that the security of the prisons is not compromised,” it said.

The notification have asked the states/UTs to due attention and priority to this communication and also to take appropriate steps for Aadhaar seeding of all aspectsof prison administration and integrate Aadhaar in the e-prison system as well.

Last year, in November the prison authorities were asked to organise special camps to make Aadhaar available for all prisoners.

(With PTI inputs.)