MHA allows bigger political gatherings in poll-bound states before October 15

Enabling parties to hold rallies in election-bound states during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday allowed bigger political gatherings in Bihar, which is going to Assembly polls, and Assembly and Parliament constituencies in 11 other states where bypolls are scheduled.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued fresh orders in this regard, as the re-opening guidelines issued for this month had earlier said that political and other gatherings with more than 100 people could be allowed only after October 15.

Bihar is going to Assembly elections while Assembly and Parliamentary bypolls are scheduled in 11 states by this month-end and first week of November.

According to the revised order, state governments concerned can permit political gatherings outside containment zones beyond the existing limit of 100 people on any date before October 15 in those Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies where elections are to be held subject to certain conditions.

In closed spaces, the order said, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 people.

In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground or space in view, the gathering will be allowed.

Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will be mandatory.

The state governments will issue detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to regulate such political gatherings and strictly enforce the same.