MHA files review petition in SC on observations on Sikkimese Nepali

The MHA's move came amid protests in Sikkim over the Supreme Court observation referring to Sikkimese Nepalis as 'immigrants'

Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 06 2023, 19:27 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 20:10 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its observations in which Sikkimese Nepalis were described as "immigrants".

Home Minister Amit Shah's Office said that the filing of the review petition comes against the backdrop of some of observations and directions in a recent judgement on January 13 in two petitions of 2013 and 2021 filed by tje Association of Old Settlers of Sikkim and others in the Supreme Court. 

"The Government of India reiterated its position about the sanctity of Article 371F of the Constitution that safeguards the Sikkimese identity, which should not be diluted. Further, the observation in the said order about persons of foreign origin settled in Sikkim like Nepalis should be reviewed as the said persons are Sikkimese of Nepali origin," it said in a series of tweets.

Also read | Violence in Sikkim amid SDF's bandh over 'immigrant' row

The MHA action came against the backdrop of protests in Sikkim over observations made by the Supreme Court while extending income tax exemption to all old settlers of the state.

A delegation led by Sikkim BJP president DR Thapa met Shah on Sunday during which the latter assured that the government would respect the sentiments of the Sikkimese community.

He told the delegation that the people of Sikkim are an integral and essential part of India and the constitutional provision for the people of Sikkim shall be protected

