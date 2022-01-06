MHA forms committee to probe into PM Modi's security breach in Punjab

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday set up a committee to probe the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade in Punjab, an issue that has become a political war between the BJP and the Congress.

The panel will look into the "serious lapses" in the security arrangements during Modi’s visit to Ferozepur on Wednesday, which led to the "exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk", an MHA spokesperson said.

The three-member committee will be led by Secretary (Security) in Cabinet Secretariat Sudhir Kumar Saxena and will include Intelligence Bureau Joint Director Balbir Singh and Special Protection Group Inspector General S Suresh, IG, SPG.

Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) has constituted a committee to enquire into the serious lapses in the security arrangements during Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, Punjab on 05.01.2022,which led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk. — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) January 6, 2022

The committee has been directed to submit the report at the earliest.

Modi was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on way to Hussainiwala as protesting farmers blocked the roads. The MHA had blamed the Punjab government for the "serious security lapse".

Also read | PM Modi returned as barely 700 people turned up for rally: Punjab CM Channi

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had targeted the Congress for the "security breach" and said "such dereliction" of security procedure is "totally unacceptable" and accountability will be "fixed".

He had said, "today’s Congress-made happening in Punjab is a trailer of how this party thinks and functions. Repeated rejections by the people have taken them to the path of insanity. The topmost echelons of the Congress owe an apology to the people of India for what they have done."

Check out DH's latest videos: