MHA issues new guidelines for re-opening; theatres will be permitted to open with up to 50% of seating capacity

Cinema theatres and multiplexes can open with 50 per cent capacity, while states are given flexibility to start schools in a graded manner, according to new guidelines issued by the Centre on Wednesday.

The guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also allow states to permit gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons outside containment zones. Now State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to permit such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons, outside containment zones, after October 15.

However, international air travel will remain barred, while entertainment parks and similar places will remain closed.

The guidelines also reiterated its warning to states against imposing local lockdown, which several have described it as indiscriminate. If a state wants to impose local lockdown outside containment zones – state-wide, district, sub-district or city level -- it will have to consult the Centre before taking any such decision. Lockdown in containment zones will continue till October 31.

In Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued for September, the government had allowed resumption of metro services in a graded manner from September 7, while political, social and other gatherings of up to 100 people were permitted from September 21.

Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will be permitted to open from October 15. Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be permitted to open. "Entertainment parks and similar places" will be permitted to open.