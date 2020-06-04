MHA repatriates CEO of CAPF canteens after 'Swadeshi' products list goof-up

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has removed CRPF DIG R K Meena as the CEO of the Central Police Canteen and repatriated to the paramilitary force, days after he prepared a controversial list of "foreign" products to be banned for sale in the facilities contained 'Made in India' articles.

The MHA had withdrawn the order banning 1,026 articles for sale in these canteens as part of the 'Atma Nirbhar Abhiyan' after it was found that 'swadeshi' products like Sleepwell mattresses, manufactured by a company founded by former BJP MP late Sheela Gautam, the popular VIP suitcases as well as products of Dabur, Bajaj and TTK Prestige found a place in the list.

According to an office memorandum, Meena has been called back by the CRPF. DIG Rajeev Ranjan Kumar will function as CEO of Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) for a period of three months in place of Meena with immediate effect.

Meena had issued the order on May 29 after Home Minister Amit Shah on May 13 directed that all canteens should sell only 'swadeshi' products from June 1, taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'be vocal about local' appeal.

However on June 1, the MHA withdrew the order saying Meena issued it without the approval of his superiors after a controversy arose as the new order de-listed products that were manufactured by Indian companies as well as those made by foreign companies in India.

CRPF Director General and Welfare and Rehabilitation Board Chairman A P Maheshwari had then said the order was issued “erroneously” at the level of the CEO and the action has been initiated for the lapse.

According to the now withdrawn list, all products of companies like Skechers, Red Bull and Ferrero India Pvt Ltd were also de-listed. Products like Colgate Palmolive's body wash and mouth wash, Havells India products like hair straightener, GlaxoSmithKline's Horlicks and Hindustan Unilever's Kwality Magnum chocolate ice cream were also de-listed.