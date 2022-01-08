MHA restores FCRA licence of Missionaries of Charity

MHA restores FCRA licence of Missionaries of Charity, can receive foreign fundings again

The Missionaries of Charity is a Catholic religious congregation established in 1950 by Nobel laureate Mother Teresa to help the poor and destitute

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 08 2022, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 13:05 ist
Nuns walk near the entrance of the head office of Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata. Credit: AFP Photo

The Union Home Ministry has restored the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of the Missionaries of Charity, days after revoking it following some "adverse inputs".

A home ministry official said that with the restoration of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence, the Kolkata-based famed organisation will be able to receive foreign fundings and also can spend the money lying in the banks.

The Missionaries of Charity is a Catholic religious congregation established in 1950 by Nobel laureate Mother Teresa to help the poor and destitute, 

On December 27, the home ministry had said that it cancelled the FCRA licence of Missionaries of Charity after receiving some "adverse inputs".

Also read: UK drilling down on charity licences in India, House of Lords told

It also said that it did not freeze any account of the Missionaries of Charity but the State Bank of India informed it that the NGO itself sent a request to the bank to freeze its accounts.

After the matter became public, the Opposition, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Congress, slammed the government for the alleged "freezing" of the bank accounts of the Missionaries of Charity.

Following the home ministry action, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had directed to all District Collectors to ensure that no unit of the Missionaries of Charity, operating in the state, should face any financial crisis and if necessary use the chief minister's relief fund to help them.

Patnaik had also released over Rs 78 lakh to Missionary of Charity to run over a dozen institutes in the state. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

FCRA
Ministry of Home Affairs
India News
Missionaries of Charity
Kolkata
Charity

Related videos

What's Brewing

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

 