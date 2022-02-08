MHA sanctioned 6 more NIA branches in January

MHA sanctioned 6 more NIA branches in January

For the Bengaluru office, Rai said in a written reply to BJP MP Tejaswi Surya, 52 posts have been sanctioned

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 08 2022, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 21:17 ist
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the sanction was granted on January 5. Credit: DH Photo

Bengaluru is among six new cities where the Centre has sanctioned new branches of National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Ministry of Home Affairs informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the sanction was granted on January 5 in pursuance of the policy of 'zero tolerance' towards terrorism and the strengthen the institutional framework and enhance capacity.

For the Bengaluru office, Rai said in a written reply to BJP MP Tejaswi Surya, 52 posts have been sanctioned. NIA has its headquarters in Delhi.

The 18 branch offices are located at Hyderabad, Guwahati, Imphal, Kochi, Chennai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Jammu, Raipur, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Patna, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Bhubaneswar.

 

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NIA
Bengaluru
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'

'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'

India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs

India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs

'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations

'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations

Siraj says he was asked to drive auto after IPL 2019

Siraj says he was asked to drive auto after IPL 2019

Adani to Ambani, 10 richest Asians & their net worth

Adani to Ambani, 10 richest Asians & their net worth

Astronomers may have spotted 1st 'invisible' black hole

Astronomers may have spotted 1st 'invisible' black hole

 