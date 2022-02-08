MHA sanctioned 6 more NIA branches in January

Bengaluru is among six new cities where the Centre has sanctioned new branches of National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Ministry of Home Affairs informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the sanction was granted on January 5 in pursuance of the policy of 'zero tolerance' towards terrorism and the strengthen the institutional framework and enhance capacity.

For the Bengaluru office, Rai said in a written reply to BJP MP Tejaswi Surya, 52 posts have been sanctioned. NIA has its headquarters in Delhi.

The 18 branch offices are located at Hyderabad, Guwahati, Imphal, Kochi, Chennai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Jammu, Raipur, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Patna, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Bhubaneswar.