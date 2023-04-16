MHA to prepare Standard Operational Procedures for journalists

The Centre has decided to prepare standard operating procedures for the safety and security of journalists in the wake of three assailants posing as media persons killing gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, sources said.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the safety and security of journalists, they said.
The step is being taken after three assailants posing as journalists killed Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj Saturday night while they were speaking to reporters, they said.
The two brothers were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak
Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe
Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change
K'taka polls: Old ways don’t work with new voters
Food from a lost homeland
Rishikesh, where god & man intermingle...
After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output
When cinema starts playing to the majoritarian gallery
DH Toon: Now, leopards, tigers on ED's radar?
The other face of fear