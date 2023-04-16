MHA to prepare Standard Operational Procedures for journalists' safety and security

After three youths posing as journalists shot dead gangsters Atiq Ahmed and his brother in Prayagraj, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the safety and security of journalists.

The SOP is likely to outline the do's and don'ts for journalists and the steps to be taken by the administration to enable journalists to cover events in a safe and secure environment.

The MHA's decision to prepare an SOP came after the incident involving the murders of Ahmed and his brother when they were speaking to the media while police were taking them for medical check-ups.

Officials have not provided details about how the MHA plans to go ahead in preparing the SOP and whether there would be consultations with media and journalist bodies before coming out with the guidelines, amid concerns from some quarters that it could lead to curtailing journalists’ access.

Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were talking to the media when the youth posing as journalists shot them point blank on Saturday night. The incident exposed the lack of preparedness of the police in ensuring the security of those in their custody as well as media persons who were present at the spot.