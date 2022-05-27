MHA using North East to 'dump rubbish': Mahua Moitra

MHA using North East to 'dump its rubbish': Mahua Moitra on dog-walking Delhi IAS's transfer

It was alleged in the media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that Khirwar could walk his dog at the facility

  • May 27 2022, 16:48 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 17:14 ist
Mahua Moitra file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra has accused the Centre of 'paying lip service to the northeast' states for transferring IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Anu Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively following media reports suggesting misuse of the official position by them.

In a tweet, Moitra urged Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu to protest against the Ministry of Home Affairs for using Arunachal Pradesh as a "dump for its rubbish".

It was alleged in the media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that Khirwar could walk his dog at the facility.

According to official sources, the home ministry had sought a report from the Delhi Chief Secretary on the news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Khirwar and his wife.

The chief secretary submitted a report to the MHA in the evening on the factual position, prompting the ministry to order their transfer, they said.

In an order, the Home Ministry said Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer from AGMUT cadre, is shifted to Ladakh and his wife to Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government had directed all sports facilities to remain open for sportspersons till 10 pm.

Delhi
India News
Mahua Moitra
TMC

