MICE has great potential to attract international tourists: Minister

The Centre has decided to promote MICE tourism and attract international tourists in the segment. MICE stands for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions tourism.

“MICE tourism and hospitality sector is having great potential for development in the country,” Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North-Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy said at an investor and industry outreach roadshow organised in Mumbai in the run-up to the first Global Tourism Investors’ Summit (GTIS) in New Delhi from May 17-19, 2023.

"It is a golden time for investment in the hospitality and tourism sector,” Reddy said on Thursday.

“The government cannot take the tourism industry ahead unless private investors come forward,” he said while speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision in organising the mega summit.

The Centre provides 100 percent finance to the state governments to implement the tourism-related schemes, he said.

He also urged the private sector to invest in the tourism sector and assured them of all possible cooperation and encouragement from the Centre and states. The state governments have chalked out the investment potential and facilities in various corners of their state for the development of tourism at those places, he further stated.

"More than 24 states have prepared the action plan. Investment opportunities are there in the tourism sector, the blueprint will be put forth by the Government of India,” said the minister.

He urged the stakeholders to work with foreign countries too, through joint ventures and with their financial organisations for the country's tourism sector. All sectors of tourism now have a great opportunity to progress further because of better and easy connectivity through national highways, trains, and flights, he said.

He said that state governments amongst themselves should develop healthy competition for the growth of tourism through good policies and initiatives.

Reddy informed that the tourism ministry holds regular meetings with stakeholder ministries like the Ministry of Civil Aviation for better implementation of the UDAN scheme, providing more flights in high-demand sectors and better flight connectivity and the Ministry of Railways regarding tourist circuit trains and others.

He said that the Tourism Ministry is open to discussions with the private sector too.

The Union Tourism Minister highlighted the Vibrant Villages scheme in his speech. He said that more than Rs 4,000 crore is being spent to develop infrastructure for adventure tourism in border villages.