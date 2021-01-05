MiG-21 aircraft of IAF crashes in Rajasthan; pilot safe

MiG-21 aircraft of IAF crashes in Rajasthan; pilot safe

The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely, the IAF said, adding the incident took place around 8:15 pm

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 05 2021, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 22:16 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI File Photo

A MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Tuesday night near Suratgarh in Rajasthan, officials said.

The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely, the IAF said, adding the incident took place around 8:15 pm.

"During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening. The pilot ejected safely at about 2015 hrs. There is no loss of life," the IAF tweeted.

It said a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan
Indian Air Force

What's Brewing

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

'Ayurveda treatment cured 800 Covid patients in trials'

'Ayurveda treatment cured 800 Covid patients in trials'

Coronavirus can stay in air for some time, study finds

Coronavirus can stay in air for some time, study finds

 