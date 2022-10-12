MiG 29K combat jet crashes into Arabian Sea, pilot safe

MiG 29K combat jet crashes into Arabian Sea, pilot ejected safely

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 12 2022, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 11:43 ist
MiG 29K Jet, Representative. Credit: Indian Navy/ indiannavy.nic.in

A MiG 29K combat jet crashed into the Arabian Sea after developing a technical snag on Wednesday.

The pilot ejected safely and was rescued by the Navy team.

A Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.

More details awaited.

