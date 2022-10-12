MiG 29K combat jet crashes into Arabian Sea, pilot ejected safely

A MiG 29K combat jet crashed into the Arabian Sea after developing a technical snag on Wednesday.
The pilot ejected safely and was rescued by the Navy team.
A Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.
More details awaited.
