Migrant couple returning home in auto dies in accident

Migrant couple returning home in auto killed in accident in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Unnao,
  • May 16 2020, 20:23 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 20:32 ist
Representative image/iStock

A migrant couple on its way to Bihar from Haryana in their auto rickshaw was killed while their six-year-old son escaped unhurt when a loader hit them on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Saturday, police said.

Ashok Chaudhari, 35, who earned his living driving an auto rickshaw in Jhajjar, Haryana, was returning home in Bihar's Darbhanga district with his wife Chhoti, 33, and son when the accident occurred, they said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the victims, and directed officials to make arrangements for sending the bodies home.

Police said the auto rickshaw had run out of petrol and Chaudhari was filling the tank with the help his wife when a speeding loader hit them from the rear side in the Bangarmau Kotwali police station area here.

The couple died on the spot, the police said, adding that they were identified with the help of the driving licence and Aadhar Card recovered from them.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Migrants
Death
Uttar Pradesh
Accident

What's Brewing

The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see

The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 