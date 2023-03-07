Migrant worker from Jharkhand arrested for 'fake video' on non-locals being attacked in Tamil Nadu

A migrant worker from Jharkhand was on Tuesday arrested for creating a “fake video” in which he claimed that he and his colleagues were beaten up by people in Tamil Nadu and they were facing problems at their work place.

Manoj Yadav, who is working at a company in Maraimalai Nagar near Chennai, posted the video on social media platforms which created panic among migrant workers. In the video, Yadav is also seen requesting with folded hands the Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand governments to help them return to their native towns and villages.

Police, who investigated the video, said Yadav created a video to show that they were beaten up by Tamil people, and facing a lot of problems in their workplace. “Tambaram city police investigated this and found out the video was created by Manoj Yadav for gaining popularity and to create unrest among the migrant workers,” the police said.

After Yadav confessed that he deliberately made the video, the police arrested him and remanded him to judicial custody.