Migrant workers continue to trudge home from industrial towns, three workers killed in accident

Three migrant workers were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, about 400 kilometres from here even as notwithstanding the assurance and arrangements to bring them back, stranded migrant workers, hailing from UP, continued to trudge home from industrial towns in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi and others.

According to the police sources here, a group of four migrant workers had started their foot march from Delhi to Fatehpur in UP three days back. On Thursday night, after walking for over 125 kilometres, a tractor driver agreed to transport them a few kilometres, when they reached Aligarh town.

Around midnight, a truck rammed into the tractor-trolley killing three migrant workers on the spot and left one seriously injured, police said.

Meanwhile, migrant workers from different parts of the country continued to arrive in UP. While some were trying to cycle their way home, some others simply trudged.

According to the reports around 300 migrant workers reached UP's Mahoba and Muzaffarnagar districts from Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana on Thursday night.

Most of them said that they had not heard about the UP government's decision to arrange transport for them. They simply wanted to reach their native villages as early as possible.

Also, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday appealed to the migrant workers not to set off on foot or by any other mode of transport as the state government would be making arrangements to bring them back home from wherever they were.